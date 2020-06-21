Iraq football legend Radhi dies from coronavirus

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi has died in a Jordan hospital on early Sunday after suffering from COVID-19. Health ministry of Iraq confirmed the death of this 56-year old former national forward.



Radhi was admitted to a hospital in the Iraqi capital Baghdad more than a week ago after tests revealed that he was infected by COVID-19.



He was transferred on Saturday to a hospital in Amman after his health deteriorated. Later, his family resides in the Jordanian capital.



"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn our lifelong companion, our fans' ardent star, the unrivalled athlete and son of Iraq, Ahmed Radhi," said Iraq's new sports minister and former footballer Adnan Darjal.



Ahmed Radhi scored 62 goals in 121 appearances for his national team before retiring from international football in 1997.



His strike against Belgium at the 1986 World Cup remains his country’s only goal scored at a global final.



Radhi, who won five Iraqi league titles across spells with Al Rasheed and Al Zawraa, was voted Asian player of the year in 1988. He is the only Iraqi to be awarded that honour.





