Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 22 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq football legend Radhi dies from coronavirus Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 restrictions Evidence shows Iran responsible for migrant deaths: Afghanistan foreign ministry Iraq bans national team footballers for partying during coronavirus lockdown measures Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total US will not quit region in response to Iranian pressure, says top US General Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG Iraqi PM to visit Iran Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 21 June 2020 05:18 PM

Iraq football legend Radhi dies from coronavirus

ahmed-radhi-2006211342
Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi has died in a Jordan hospital on early Sunday after suffering from COVID-19. Health ministry of Iraq confirmed the death of this 56-year old former national forward.

Radhi was admitted to a hospital in the Iraqi capital Baghdad more than a week ago after tests revealed that he was infected by COVID-19.

He was transferred on Saturday to a hospital in Amman after his health deteriorated. Later, his family resides in the Jordanian capital.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn our lifelong companion, our fans’ ardent star, the unrivalled athlete and son of Iraq, Ahmed Radhi,” said Iraq’s new sports minister and former footballer Adnan Darjal।

Ahmed Radhi scored 62 goals in 121 appearances for his national team before retiring from international football in 1997.

His strike against Belgium at the 1986 World Cup remains his country’s only goal scored at a global final.

Radhi, who won five Iraqi league titles across spells with Al Rasheed and Al Zawraa, was voted Asian player of the year in 1988. He is the only Iraqi to be awarded that honour.


Related Stories
Read
download (2)

Iraq bans national team footballers for partying during coronavirus lockdown measures 21 June 2020 05:09 PM

Ahmed Radi

Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19 21 June 2020 03:19 PM

ىثؤا

Salih, Nechirvan affirm need to solve outstanding issues 21 June 2020 01:55 AM

barzani

Iraqi speaker, Kurdistan's president discuss economic crisis 21 June 2020 01:46 AM

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total 20 June 2020 10:19 PM

da38e45434b2d61201b60e217bd14a7e_L

Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG 20 June 2020 10:05 PM

3480595

Iraqi PM to visit Iran 20 June 2020 10:03 PM

10f9d93d88716bf2e0d134a5d2038ddf_L

Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak 20 June 2020 09:44 PM

Comments