Monday, 22 June 2020
Sunday، 21 June 2020 05:15 PM

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Saudi Arabia began lifting coronavirus restrictions across the country – the latest effort by the Kingdom to return to “normalcy”.

All economic and commercial activities are allowed to resume given they adhere to precautionary measures, the ministry added.

International travel has been suspended until further notice, the ministry said, adding that land and sea borders will also remain closed.

However, the decision to resume flights outside Saudi Arabia is currently being reviewed by special committees, the spokesman for the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Wednesday.

Entry into the country for Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or for tourism will continue to be halted, the interior ministry said.

Social distancing measures must be enforced, and gatherings of no more than 50 people are strictly prohibited, the ministry added.

Individuals must also wear a mask at all times when they are out in public.
Those who violate any of the preventative measures will be penalized, according to the ministry.


