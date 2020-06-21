Evidence shows Iran responsible for migrant deaths: Afghanistan foreign ministry

New evidence from an investigation showed that Iran is responsible for the death of several migrants who were allegedly forced into a river by Iranian border guards and drowned, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday.



The ministry also objected Iran’s refusal to take responsibility for the deaths of the migrants who officials claim died while they were illegally crossing into neighboring Iran from Herat province in May, according to AFP.



Eighteen bodies were reportedly recovered from the Harirud river as of May 11, Gulran district governor Abdul Ghani Noori told AFP.

Noori had said 55 migrants were forced into the river, according to the report.



Shortly after the incident, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered a “thorough” probe into incident and formed a new 10-member team for the investigation after some of the bodies which were recovered showed signs of torture, according to AFP.



Iranian authorities have dismissed the claims, saying the incident occurred inside Afghanistan’s territory, AFP reported.





