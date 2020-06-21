Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 22 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq football legend Radhi dies from coronavirus Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 restrictions Evidence shows Iran responsible for migrant deaths: Afghanistan foreign ministry Iraq bans national team footballers for partying during coronavirus lockdown measures Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total US will not quit region in response to Iranian pressure, says top US General Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG Iraqi PM to visit Iran Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 21 June 2020 05:11 PM

Evidence shows Iran responsible for migrant deaths: Afghanistan foreign ministry

85caad3e-bf44-4609-9de6-fdb2b1adf5ad_16x9_600x338
New evidence from an investigation showed that Iran is responsible for the death of several migrants who were allegedly forced into a river by Iranian border guards and drowned, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry also objected Iran’s refusal to take responsibility for the deaths of the migrants who officials claim died while they were illegally crossing into neighboring Iran from Herat province in May, according to AFP.

Eighteen bodies were reportedly recovered from the Harirud river as of May 11, Gulran district governor Abdul Ghani Noori told AFP.
Noori had said 55 migrants were forced into the river, according to the report.

Shortly after the incident, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered a “thorough” probe into incident and formed a new 10-member team for the investigation after some of the bodies which were recovered showed signs of torture, according to AFP.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the claims, saying the incident occurred inside Afghanistan’s territory, AFP reported.


Related Stories
Read
dfcae41e-ed1a-4bd0-b0cc-d32b7b358316_16x9_600x338

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 restrictions 21 June 2020 05:15 PM

Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden

Yemen separatists seize remote Socotra island from Saudi-backed government 21 June 2020 03:35 PM

trump bp

Trump tells Iran negotiating after US elections means paying 'a much higher price' 21 June 2020 03:32 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's Rouhani denies building a mansion on government property 21 June 2020 03:28 PM

Spain borders

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end 21 June 2020 03:23 PM

ppp

Police arrest man after several injured in UK's Reading 21 June 2020 01:41 AM

police

Three killed in stabbing attack in UK's Reading: report 21 June 2020 01:38 AM

f68b3845-b28b-4dcb-b7a1-dcb139dcfbb1_16x9_600x338

US will not quit region in response to Iranian pressure, says top US General 20 June 2020 10:08 PM

Comments