Salih, Nechirvan affirm need to solve outstanding issues

Iraqi President Barham Salih, and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed today, Saturday, the need to resolve the outstanding issues between the region and the center in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.



The media office of the President of the Republic stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Saleh received at the Palace of Baghdad the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and his accompanying delegation."



The statement added, "During the meeting, the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government was confirmed, according to the constitution and legal frameworks, and through cooperation and joint coordination in a manner that preserves the rights of all Iraqis and achieves social justice."