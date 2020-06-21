Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 21 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total US will not quit region in response to Iranian pressure, says top US General Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG Iraqi PM to visit Iran Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii, State Department says Turkey launches major attack on Kurdish militants in Iraq Iraq reports 1,554 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 21 June 2020 01:46 AM

Iraqi speaker, Kurdistan's president discuss economic crisis

barzani

Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed with President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani today, Saturday, the most important common challenges facing Iraq, including the economic crisis and the Coronavirus pandemic.


The media office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Halbousi received the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and discussed during the meeting a number of files between the federal government and the region's government, and the most important common challenges facing the country, including the economic crisis and the Coronavirus pandemic.  ".


 The statement added, "The meeting stressed the importance of cooperation and solidarity of all, in order to overcome the current challenges and work to resolve outstanding issues in accordance with the constitution."

Related Stories
Read
ىثؤا

Salih, Nechirvan affirm need to solve outstanding issues 21 June 2020 01:55 AM

a6f82671e67cb6b74a2db9617331112b_L

Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total 20 June 2020 10:19 PM

da38e45434b2d61201b60e217bd14a7e_L

Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG 20 June 2020 10:05 PM

3480595

Iraqi PM to visit Iran 20 June 2020 10:03 PM

10f9d93d88716bf2e0d134a5d2038ddf_L

Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak 20 June 2020 09:44 PM

fuad

Iraqi, Emirati FMs review cooperation opportunities 19 June 2020 08:12 PM

fm121

Egypt denounces latest military intervention in Iraq 19 June 2020 04:36 PM

kuwait12

Kuwait condemns Iranian intervention in northern Iraq 19 June 2020 04:29 PM

Comments