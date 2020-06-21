Iraqi speaker, Kurdistan's president discuss economic crisis

Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed with President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani today, Saturday, the most important common challenges facing Iraq, including the economic crisis and the Coronavirus pandemic.



The media office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Halbousi received the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and discussed during the meeting a number of files between the federal government and the region's government, and the most important common challenges facing the country, including the economic crisis and the Coronavirus pandemic. ".



The statement added, "The meeting stressed the importance of cooperation and solidarity of all, in order to overcome the current challenges and work to resolve outstanding issues in accordance with the constitution."