Sunday, 21 June 2020
Saturday، 20 June 2020 10:19 PM

Iraq reports 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, 29,222 in total

The Iraqi health ministry on Saturday recorded 1,870 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 29,222.

The new cases included 675 in the capital Baghdad, 185 in Sulaimaniyah, 152 in Basra, 146 in Wasit and 100 in Karbala, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also reported 88 deaths during the day, the highest single-day rise so far, as the total number of deaths jumped to 1,013 in the country, while 13,211 patients have recovered.

The new cases were recorded after 10,022 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 435,214 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

For his part, Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

"The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces," Abdul-Amir said.

The ministry is working to increase the number of hospital beds as the number of infections is predicted to increase in the coming days, he said, adding that the ministry is working on turning the buildings of Baghdad International Fair and some halls of Shaab Football Stadium into quarantine centers.
ىثؤا

