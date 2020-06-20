Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 21 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 20 June 2020 10:05 PM

Kurdistan parliament denounces Turkish airstrikes killing civilians in KRG

da38e45434b2d61201b60e217bd14a7e_L
 Kurdistan Region Parliament has denounced the killing of at least five civilians by the Turkish airstrikes in Duhok and Erbil provinces.

Parliament presidency said in a statement of Friday that all the conflicting sides should respect Kurdistan Region’s borders and avoid using its territory as the battleground which has repeatedly resulted in casualties among civilians.

“Based on the previous experiences from all armed conflicts, we have learned that violence shall not help resolving disputes, and that bloodshed only pushes peace farther away,” reads the statement.

It also reiterated support for the democratic, peaceful, and political attempts to find a solution to the Kurdish question in Turkey, and urged both Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to end violence.

“Also, we are in favor of good neighbourly relations with Turkey, Iran, and other countries based on respect and mutual interests,” the statement added.
Earlier this week, Turkey announced Operation Claw-Tiger against the PKK in Kurdistan Region border areas. However, its airstrikes have so far killed five civilians in Erbil and Duhok provinces.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also issued a statement to condemn the killing of civilians, and urged the conflicting sides to return to peaceful means to settle their decades-long disputes.
