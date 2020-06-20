Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 20 June 2020 10:03 PM

Iraqi PM to visit Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is planning his first foreign tour with visits to the United States, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi officials said that the tour is expected to start next month.

Two government officials said the tour may take place at the end of July.

Kadhimi formally took office on May 7.

Prime Minister Kadhimi probably wants to mediate between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., what his successor Adel Abdul Mahdi tried to do.

Iran has been open for dialogue with Saudi Arabia but Tehran has been a fierce critic of the Saudi-led war on Yemen. 

However, Iran has rejected the notion of talks with the Trump administration, insisting that the U.S. must first make up for its illegal sanctions measures against Iran. 

 
