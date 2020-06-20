Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 21 June 2020
Saturday، 20 June 2020 09:44 PM

Iraq extends flight suspension over coronavirus outbreak

 Iraq on Saturday said that it had extended the flight suspension as the country is struggling with a strong wave of coronavirus pandemic.

A press release by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority explained that the temporary halt of flights will be extended until June 27, noting that it also be for the airports in the Kurdistan Region.

However, it would neither affect the aircrafts belonging to Red Crescent and Red Cross nor the cargo planes.

This comes while more than 70 countries have revealed plans to resume flights next month despite the fact that there is no sign of any vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic yet.

Iraq has so far reported 29,222 infections with 13,211 recoveries and 1,013 deaths since February, according to the latest updates by the country's health ministry.
