Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 20 June 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii, State Department says Turkey launches major attack on Kurdish militants in Iraq Iraq reports 1,554 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees ‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 20 June 2020 03:21 PM

Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

iranian currency
Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.
Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.
It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the US, which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.
Related Stories
Read
pope-francis-holds-the-weekly-general-audience-at-vatican-1

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors 20 June 2020 03:27 PM

displaced

4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm 20 June 2020 03:19 PM

Arab League

Tripoli government to boycott Arab League Libya talks 20 June 2020 03:17 PM

flags

Britain, France, Germany denounce Iran's denial of UN access 19 June 2020 08:04 PM

trump2

Trump warns 'anarchists' from going to Oklahoma 19 June 2020 04:47 PM

Afghan_President_Ashraf_Ghani_(15760690129)

Afghan lawmakers condemn government's response to Tehran's act 19 June 2020 04:40 PM

iaea

France, Britain, Germany urge Iran to cooperate with IAEA 19 June 2020 04:33 PM

a89f05e1-4c42-4efc-b9eb-fc2f506d2850_16x9_600x338

Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites 18 June 2020 09:15 PM

Comments