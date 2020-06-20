Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 20 June 2020
Saturday، 20 June 2020 03:19 PM

4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm

Four Syrian children, brothers from the same family, died Saturday when a fire swept through their tent on a farm near Amman, a Jordanian security source said.
The brothers aged from one to 10 died of “severe burns,” public security spokesman Amer Sartawi said.
He said the fire broke out in tents on a farm south of the capital Amman along the road to the airport.
Foreign workers, particularly Syrian refugees, make up a large part of Jordan’s agricultural workforce.
Many live in makeshift camps that do not adhere to safety norms.
Mohammad Hawari of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said the blaze claimed “innocent victims even as refugees had fled (their country) to save their lives.”
Jordan hosts about 650,000 registered refugees from neighboring Syria who fled their country after war broke out in 2011.
The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
