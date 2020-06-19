Iraqi, Emirati FMs review cooperation opportunities

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed Thursday, that Iraq has opportunities for cooperation in different arenas with the UAE.



A statement by the Foreign Minister received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said, "Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein received a phone call from his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to offer congratulations on the occasion of his assumption of the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq."



The minister stressed, according to the statement, the necessity of joint action and coordination of efforts in international forums, "The relationship between the two peoples is historical, and based on the interests and joint work between the two sides."



The Minister expressed his thanks for the positions of the Emirates in support of Iraq, calling for the enhancement of joint action to meet the sensitive challenges that go through what is in the region.