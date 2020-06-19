Britain, France, Germany denounce Iran's denial of UN access

Britain, France, Germany said that Iran’s denial of access to UN inspectors risks seriously undermining the global safeguards system if no progress is made, according to a joint statement released on Friday.



The three countries also said they would not support US efforts to trigger the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran.



“We firmly believe that any unilateral attempt to trigger UN sanctions snapback would have serious adverse consequences in the UN Security Council,” the three foreign ministers said in a joint statement after meeting in Berlin to discuss Iran.



“We would not support such a decision, which would be incompatible with our current efforts to preserve the JCPoA.



