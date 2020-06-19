Egypt denounces latest military intervention in Iraq

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the latest Iranian military interference in northern Iraq.

Also, Kuwait condemned, Friday, the recent Iranian military interventions in northern Iraq, and considered it a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the rules of international law.



The Kuwaiti News Agency quoted an official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that “The State of Kuwait, based on its principled and firm position and its rejection of any interference affecting the sovereignty of any of the sisterly Arab countries, it confirms its condemnation of the recent Turkish and Iranian military interventions in northern Iraq.”



The Kuwaiti official source stressed that these interventions represent a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and a violation of all international norms and legal rules, as well as the threat it poses to the security of Iraq and the stability of the region.



The source affirmed that Kuwait stands by Iraq and supports it in all the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.