Friday, 19 June 2020
Thursday، 18 June 2020 09:15 PM

Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites

Saudi Arabia said it affirms its support toward the International Atomic Energy Agency to intensify inspections of Iranian sites and its nuclear activities, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria.

The director-general of the IAEA, the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, has expressed concern about the denial of access by Iran to its inspectors to two sites.

The Vienna-based IAEA met earlier on Monday and expressed “serious concern” in a report earlier this month that Iran has been blocking inspections at the sites.

“The report of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency under this item shows the Iranian side’s intransigence in dealing with the agency’s requests for more than a year, and Iran’s lack of seriousness in cooperating with the agency reflects its efforts in this regard,” said Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Austria.

