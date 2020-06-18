Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Breaking
Pompeo to meet China's top diplomat in Hawaii, State Department says Turkey launches major attack on Kurdish militants in Iraq Iraq reports 1,554 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees ‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 18 June 2020 03:21 PM

Iraq to pay its debts to Iran by exporting food and medicine: CBI governor

hemmati

After an eight-hour trip to Iraq June 17, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Abdolnasser Hemmati, announced that Baghdad had agreed to settle its gas and electricity-related debts to Tehran by providing food and medicine to Iran.


The Islamic Republic state-run Mehr News Agency (MNA) also cited the newly elected Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, as saying at his meeting with Hemmati, "Iraq will cooperate with Iran to solve the problems for payments of natural gas. I have given the necessary orders to the relevant officials.


Since the Islamic Republic is under U.S. banking sanctions, Iraq cannot transfer foreign currency to Tehran for gas and electricity imported from Iran.


Iranian officials have repeatedly referred to Iraq's $ 2 billion overdue debt to Iran.

Iraqi officials, for their part, maintain that the money was transferred to Iran's account at the Tejarat Bank of Iraq. However, because of sanctions, Iran can only import goods from Iraq.


Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq alone (excluding electricity and gas) in 2018 amounted to $ 9 billion, and its total imports from Iraq amounted to $ 59 million. The value of Iran's annual exports of electricity and gas to Iraq is estimated at $ 2 billion.


Since the beginning of the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 21, 2019), Tehran has stopped publishing details of its foreign trade, while the details of the current Iran-Iraq trade are also not clear.


Furthermore, in a report last fall, the World Bank announced that it was deeply concerned about "Iraq's dependence on food imports." Therefore, it is unclear how Baghdad will be able to pay back its debt to Tehran by sending food and medicine to Iran.


It is also unclear whether Tehran wants to buy food and medicine that Iraq has imported from other countries.

Related Stories
Read
Hulusi Akar

Iraq demands Turkey to ‘stop bombardment, withdraw forces’ from north 18 June 2020 03:18 PM

pkk

Turkey plans more military bases in north Iraq after offensive: official 18 June 2020 02:44 PM

missile

Four rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties: military statement 18 June 2020 02:38 PM

pompeo bp

Iraqi, US FMs discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation 18 June 2020 12:31 AM

2644

Turkey launches major attack on Kurdish militants in Iraq 17 June 2020 06:08 PM

Iraq-Reports-1095-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq reports 1,554 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths 17 June 2020 06:05 PM

PKK

Turkey launches military incursion against Kurdish rebels, north of Iraq 17 June 2020 03:16 PM

1

Iraq to Close Camp of Displaced Christians in Baghdad 16 June 2020 10:07 PM

Comments