Iraq demands Turkey to ‘stop bombardment, withdraw forces’ from north

Baghdad on Thursday demanded that Ankara immediately halt its assault in northern Iraq where Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts.

In response to the operation that started Wednesday, Iraq’s foreign ministry summoned Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz and handed him a “strongly-worded memorandum calling for a halt to such provocative actions.”

“We stress that Turkey must stop its bombardment and withdraw its attacking forces from Iraqi territory,” the ministry’s statement said.