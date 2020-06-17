Iraq reports 1,554 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

The ministry of health in Iraq on Wednesday reported 1,554 new coronavirus cases, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,254.



“61 more new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 773,” the ministry added.



“Up to 10,770 cases have recovered so far after reporting the recovery of 908 new patients,” the ministry concluded.



The ministry also noted that the number of coronavirus tests, undergone in the country, have reached 403, 388.



Curfew in Iraq:



The Iraqi authorities have recently decided to impose full curfew across the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



