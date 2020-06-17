Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Iran refused to allow the organization to access two of the nation's past nuclear sites.



"This unprecedented obstruction is deeply concerning and unacceptable," Pompeo said. He went on to call on the international community to join the United States in demanding Tehran's full cooperation with the IAEA.



Previously, the agency issued a report warning that Iran has breached all restrictions put in place by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).





