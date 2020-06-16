Iraq to Close Camp of Displaced Christians in Baghdad



Iraq has decided to close a camp of displaced Christians in the capital Baghdad as a coronavirus case has been confirmed in the camp.



Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights said in a statement that one of the displaced persons has tested positive for COVID-19 at Maryami Arza camp located in Zayoona area.



Meanwhile, three family members of the victims are also suspected to have been infected with the novel virus. Authorities, therefore, have decided to shut down the camp.



The victim is said to have worked at a hospital in Baghdad before she tested positive for the coronavirus.



At least 114 Christian families, displaced from Nineveh, are based in the camp.