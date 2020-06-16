Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Breaking
Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees ‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 16 June 2020 10:05 PM

Iraqi Controversial MP Sneaked Out of Hospital after Quarantined for Coronavirus Infection

1
An Iraqi controversial lawmaker was sneaked out of the hospital by her bodyguards after she tested positive for coronavirus and put in quarantine.

MP Mahasin Hamdoon had taken the test for COVID-19 in a Mosul hospital and the results indicated that she was infected with the novel virus, according to Iraqi reports.

However, her bodyguards, one of whom was armed, reportedly raided the hospital and took the lawmaker out of the medical center.

Nineveh Governor said in a statement that they would take legal actions against the MP's bodyguards and urged Hamdoon to adhere to the health instructions and return to the hospital.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq to Close Camp of Displaced Christians in Baghdad 16 June 2020 10:07 PM

2

Iraq Confirms 1,385 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths 16 June 2020 10:04 PM

1

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador over Airstrikes in Kurdistan Region 16 June 2020 10:01 PM

1

IS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack in Minority Kakai Village 16 June 2020 09:57 PM

1

Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Prominent Yezidi Figure 16 June 2020 09:56 PM

Missile

Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: military 16 June 2020 03:53 PM

oil

Iraq lowers June oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target: sources 16 June 2020 03:39 PM

WhatsApp Image 2020-06-15 at 4.37.15 PM

COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections 16 June 2020 03:30 AM

Comments