Iraqi Controversial MP Sneaked Out of Hospital after Quarantined for Coronavirus Infection

An Iraqi controversial lawmaker was sneaked out of the hospital by her bodyguards after she tested positive for coronavirus and put in quarantine.



MP Mahasin Hamdoon had taken the test for COVID-19 in a Mosul hospital and the results indicated that she was infected with the novel virus, according to Iraqi reports.



However, her bodyguards, one of whom was armed, reportedly raided the hospital and took the lawmaker out of the medical center.



Nineveh Governor said in a statement that they would take legal actions against the MP's bodyguards and urged Hamdoon to adhere to the health instructions and return to the hospital.

