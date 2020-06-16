Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 16 June 2020 10:04 PM

UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Tuesday it was concerned about the arrest, detention and ill-treatment of a large number of Egyptian nationals in the city of Tarhouna.
The body said this was “in potential violation to Libya’s international human rights law obligations on the prohibition of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”

 

Egypt said Monday it will take a firm stand after a video emerged of Egyptian workers being abused by militias loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA).

UNSMIL welcomed a statement released by the GNA's interior ministry denouncing the video. 

“On this issue and called on the local authorities in Tripoli to conduct a prompt investigation, to uncover their fate and whereabouts and to ensure their treatment in accordance with international standards.”

The video has sparked anger in Egypt and led to calls for the government to take further action. 

Egypt’s Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal and immigration minister Nabila Makram promised to take a stand when the time was right, according to Egyptian media.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army, which is fighting against the GNA's forces, said the mistreatment of the Egyptians was carried out by Turkey-backed militias.

Ahmed Al-Mesmary said the workers were innocent and not linked to the conflict playing out in the country.

Earlier this month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi oversaw an agreement that aimed to end the conflict in Libya.

