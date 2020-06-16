Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Breaking
Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees ‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 16 June 2020 10:03 PM

‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official

3069f448-1253-4460-acc7-7f72dd1980f3_16x9_600x338
The Arab League Tuesday blasted Iranian and Turkish involvement in regional affairs and for not seeking good relations with its neighboring countries.

“The Turkish and Iranian interference in Arab affairs must stop,” Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said.

Iran’s involvement in Arab conflicts, directly and via proxies and militias, has been controversial for years, specifically in Yemen, Syria and Iraq. The Arab world has condemned Turkey’s interference in the Syrian war, and most recently, the Libyan conflict.

“The Turkish interference in Libya, Syria, Iraq and its use of foreign fighters and terrorists to Libya is rejected and condemned by the Arab world,” Zaki told Egypt’s Middle East News Agency.

Zaki said that Turkey was hiding behind its agreement with the Libyan government for economic, political and military goals.

This comes a day after the head of the Arab League said that Turkey’s military interference Iraq, Syria and Libya had “become a cause for concern.”
On Tuesday, Zaki said, “the Turks are now imitating the Iranian approach … to the Arab world.”

The current pandemic and ensuing economic difficulties facing countries around the region have created opportunities for disruptive, foreign interference. What Iran and Turkey are doing, Zaki said, was to drive wedges between sects and create sectarian divide and conflicts in Arab states.

Related Stories
Read
179972

Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo 17 June 2020 12:40 AM

2150146-1109761462

Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran 17 June 2020 12:14 AM

2149741-1800078265

UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees 16 June 2020 10:04 PM

S.Korea liasion office

North Korea blows up inter-Korean office, raising tensions 16 June 2020 04:05 PM

iaea

Europeans push for Iran rebuke at nuclear watchdog over inspections 16 June 2020 03:48 PM

Houthis

Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires 16 June 2020 03:42 PM

4f1115d7-d9f9-48a1-957e-668d5e825de1_16x9_600x338

France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya 16 June 2020 03:40 AM

mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack against Saudi Arabia 15 June 2020 08:24 PM

Comments