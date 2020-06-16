IS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack in Minority Kakai Village

The Islamic State (IS) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack over the weekend in the Kurdish Kakai village near disputed town of Khanaqin.



According to a statement circulating on the social media, IS has confirmed that its jihadists attacked the village of Mekhas overnight on Saturday, 13th June, and killed several civilians.



It has also claimed that the jihadists targeted an Iraqi military convoy driving to the village of Kakais, and killed three Iraqi soldiers while five others were injured.



During the attack, which was strongly condemned by top Kurdish officials, seven Kakai residents of the villages of Mekhas and Dara were killed and several others were wounded.



“I am deeply concerned about the instability in these areas and I reiterate the importance of finding a fully functioning security mechanism between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government in Baghdad,” Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wrote in a statement to condemn the terrorist attack.



“I also stress the importance of the presence of Peshmerga forces in those areas for the protection of civilians and restoring stability, in cooperation and coordination with the Iraqi army,” he added.