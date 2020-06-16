Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Breaking
Iran denied IAEA access to past nuclear sites - Pompeo Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran UN calls for investigation in Libya into fate of Egyptian detainees ‘Turkey copying Iran's interference in Arab affairs’: Arab League official France wants talks about 'aggressive' Turkish role in Libya COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 16 June 2020 09:57 PM

IS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack in Minority Kakai Village

1
The Islamic State (IS) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack over the weekend in the Kurdish Kakai village near disputed town of Khanaqin.

According to a statement circulating on the social media, IS has confirmed that its jihadists attacked the village of Mekhas overnight on Saturday, 13th June, and killed several civilians.

It has also claimed that the jihadists targeted an Iraqi military convoy driving to the village of Kakais, and killed three Iraqi soldiers while five others were injured.

During the attack, which was strongly condemned by top Kurdish officials, seven Kakai residents of the villages of Mekhas and Dara were killed and several others were wounded.

“I am deeply concerned about the instability in these areas and I reiterate the importance of finding a fully functioning security mechanism between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government in Baghdad,” Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wrote in a statement to condemn the terrorist attack.

“I also stress the importance of the presence of Peshmerga forces in those areas for the protection of civilians and restoring stability, in cooperation and coordination with the Iraqi army,” he added.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq to Close Camp of Displaced Christians in Baghdad 16 June 2020 10:07 PM

1

Iraqi Controversial MP Sneaked Out of Hospital after Quarantined for Coronavirus Infection 16 June 2020 10:05 PM

2

Iraq Confirms 1,385 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths 16 June 2020 10:04 PM

1

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador over Airstrikes in Kurdistan Region 16 June 2020 10:01 PM

1

Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Prominent Yezidi Figure 16 June 2020 09:56 PM

Missile

Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: military 16 June 2020 03:53 PM

oil

Iraq lowers June oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target: sources 16 June 2020 03:39 PM

WhatsApp Image 2020-06-15 at 4.37.15 PM

COVID-19: Iraq records 45 deaths and 1,106 new infections 16 June 2020 03:30 AM

Comments