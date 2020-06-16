Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Prominent Yezidi Figure



Kurdish leader and the president of ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, sent condolences on Tuesday over the passing of Kamaran Khairy Saeed Beg, representative of the Yezidi’s Mir (Prince) for religious affairs in Iraq and the world.



Barzani described Kamaran Khairy Saeed Beg as a Kurdish Yezidi patriot whose passing is a “great loss” for the Kurds in general and the Yezidis in particular.



Khairy Beg passed away on Monday afternoon at Sheikhan district hospital in Duhok province at the age of 65.



“I extend my grieving and condolences to Mir Hazim Tahseen Beg, leader of the Ezidis in Iraq and the world, his family, and our Ezidi brothers and sisters for their loss,” Barzani said.



Kamaran Khairy Beg is the cousin of the current leader of the Yezidis, Hazim Tahseen Beg. Kamaran was born in 1955 and studied law at Cairo University.