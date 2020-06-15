UAE condemns Houthi drone attack against Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target civilian areas of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, through a "booby-trapped" unmanned drone intercepted by the coalition forces.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of such attacks against civilians.
