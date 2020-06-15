Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 15 June 2020 06:55 PM

Iraqi president calls for creating job opportunities for youth

Iraqi President Salih stressed the importance of providing the salaries of the Social Protection Network, creating job opportunities for youth in different sectors. And harnessing the power of young people and their experiences can also be drawn, he said.


While meeting separately on Sunday at the Baghdad Palace with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adil al-Rikabi and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Captain Adnan Dirjal, Salih highlighted that it is essential to redouble the efforts to advance the youth and sport reality in addition to develop the sports facilities.

 

These would serve the interest of the Youth, and the talents, meet their aspirations, develop their possibilities, realize their goals and seek to lift the full ban on Iraqi football stadiums.


Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of promoting a social protection system; And poorer segments of the Iraqi population need to be given attention in a way which contributes to achieving social justice and solidarity, he added.


 A detailed presentation about the two Ministries' efforts regarding qualification of the young people and providing them care, delivering services to orphans, improving the role of vocational training centers as well as the problems hindering their works at amid of spread of COVID-19 has been explained by the Ministers of Labor and Sport to the President.

