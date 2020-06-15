Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Breaking
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue Iraq sees highest one-day death toll from coronavirus Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 15 June 2020 06:49 PM

Salih, Kuwaiti FM discuss outcomes of conference for reconstruction in Iraq

kuw

President Barham Salih welcomed on Sunday at the Baghdad Palace, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein attended the meeting.


The President underlined that Iraqi is eager to establish strong relationships with Kuwait based on the fraternal and historical ties linking the two brotherly peoples.


 He pointed out that reaching an advanced stage of relation, which has been achieved by the two countries, to have further cooperation and joint action, gives reason for optimism.


Moreover, he confirmed the importance of economic opening between the two States. It is, therefore, essential to giving effect to the outcomes adopted by the International Donors' Conference in Kuwait for reconstruction of Iraq, said the President.


And so political, economic crises and the spread of the coronavirus epidemic require all the States in the region to have further coordination and standing together to overcome the current situation to establish the foundation of stability and peace as well as achieving progress and prosperity for nations, the President stated.


The Kuwaiti FM extended Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's invitation to President Salih to visit Kuwait. He pledged to take up Amir's invitation at his first opportunity. 

Related Stories
Read
social

Iraqi president calls for creating job opportunities for youth 15 June 2020 06:55 PM

puk

Iraqi president, PUK chief discuss coronavirus efforts 15 June 2020 06:44 PM

1

Syrian Kurdish Forces Recapture 3 IS Women after Escaping from Camp al-Hol 15 June 2020 02:58 PM

1

Iraq Condemns Turkish Airstrikes against PKK in Kurdistan Region 15 June 2020 02:56 PM

1

Australia Contributes AUD 866,000 to UNFPA Refugee Interventions in Iraq 15 June 2020 02:55 PM

1

SDF Fighter Abducted in Deir ez-Zor 15 June 2020 02:52 PM

1

Kurdistan President, UK Envoy Discuss IS Resurgence, COVID-19 15 June 2020 02:49 PM

download

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq 15 June 2020 02:22 AM

Comments