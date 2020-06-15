Salih, Kuwaiti FM discuss outcomes of conference for reconstruction in Iraq

President Barham Salih welcomed on Sunday at the Baghdad Palace, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein attended the meeting.



The President underlined that Iraqi is eager to establish strong relationships with Kuwait based on the fraternal and historical ties linking the two brotherly peoples.



He pointed out that reaching an advanced stage of relation, which has been achieved by the two countries, to have further cooperation and joint action, gives reason for optimism.



Moreover, he confirmed the importance of economic opening between the two States. It is, therefore, essential to giving effect to the outcomes adopted by the International Donors' Conference in Kuwait for reconstruction of Iraq, said the President.



And so political, economic crises and the spread of the coronavirus epidemic require all the States in the region to have further coordination and standing together to overcome the current situation to establish the foundation of stability and peace as well as achieving progress and prosperity for nations, the President stated.



The Kuwaiti FM extended Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's invitation to President Salih to visit Kuwait. He pledged to take up Amir's invitation at his first opportunity.