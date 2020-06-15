Iraqi president, PUK chief discuss coronavirus efforts

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sudnay received the joint Head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani.



The discussions at the meeting were focused on the security and political situation as well as combating the spread of COVID-19 and its economic ramifications.



Emphasis was placed on resolving the outstanding issues between the KRG and the Federal Government in addition to having further coordination and cooperation to ensure security and to address the threat of the remnants of ISIS gangs.