Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:58 PM

Syrian Kurdish Forces Recapture 3 IS Women after Escaping from Camp al-Hol

Syrian Kurdish security forces announced on Sunday the recapture of three Islamic State (IS) women in Ain Issa who had escaped from Camp al-Hol in the recent days.

According to media reports, the three women were in a vehicle driving from al-Dibsi village in west of Ain Issa to Gire Sipi (Tel Abyad) where the Turkish army and its Islamist rebels are in charge.

The women were identified as Maryam Mohammed, 64; Reem Ibrahim, 29; and Hiba Salih, 25.

Located in Hasakah province of Syrian Kurdistan, Camp al-Hol is where more than 72,000 Islamic State members and their families are kept under detention.

The US-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is responsible for the protection of the camp.
