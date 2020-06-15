Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Breaking
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue Iraq sees highest one-day death toll from coronavirus Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:56 PM

Iraq Condemns Turkish Airstrikes against PKK in Kurdistan Region

1
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command has condemned the Sunday night’s airstrikes by Turkey against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Kurdistan Region.

Turkish warplanes overnight on Sunday carried out a large-scale aerial operation to target multiple positions of the PKK in Sinjar, Akre, Qandil, and the refugee camp of Makhmour, reportedly injuring three people.

“We deplore the penetration of Iraqi airspace by the Turkish planes, which happened yesterday, Sunday, June 14, 2020, by (18) Turkish planes heading towards (Sinjar-Makhmur-Al-Gwer-Erbil) to reach the district of Sharqat at a depth of 193 km from the Turkish border inside the Iraqi airspace and targeted a refugee camp near Makhmour and Sinjar,” reads the statement.

Calling the airstrikes as “provocative action”, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command reminded that violating Iraq’s airspace is not in line with the principles of good neighbors and the international laws.

“Therefore, such actions are seen as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

Iraq called on Turkey to avoid such violations in the future and, instead, coordinate the efforts with Iraq to secure the border areas.
Related Stories
Read
social

Iraqi president calls for creating job opportunities for youth 15 June 2020 06:55 PM

kuw

Salih, Kuwaiti FM discuss outcomes of conference for reconstruction in Iraq 15 June 2020 06:49 PM

puk

Iraqi president, PUK chief discuss coronavirus efforts 15 June 2020 06:44 PM

1

Syrian Kurdish Forces Recapture 3 IS Women after Escaping from Camp al-Hol 15 June 2020 02:58 PM

1

Australia Contributes AUD 866,000 to UNFPA Refugee Interventions in Iraq 15 June 2020 02:55 PM

1

SDF Fighter Abducted in Deir ez-Zor 15 June 2020 02:52 PM

1

Kurdistan President, UK Envoy Discuss IS Resurgence, COVID-19 15 June 2020 02:49 PM

download

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq 15 June 2020 02:22 AM

Comments