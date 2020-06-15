Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Breaking
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue Iraq sees highest one-day death toll from coronavirus Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:55 PM

Australia Contributes AUD 866,000 to UNFPA Refugee Interventions in Iraq

1
The Government of Australia has provided AUD 866,000 to support the work of UNFPA in Iraq. The funding will provide assistance to 38,000 women and girls, in Duhok and Nineveh Governorates over the next year.

The new contribution will primarily support Syrian refugees who arrived in Iraq in 2019 as a result of the military operations in north-eastern Syria. Women and girls, survivors of gender-based violence; and men, as allies of the prevention and response to gender-based issues, will benefit from prevention and response services, such as psychosocial support and case management.

The funding will also allow UNFPA to procure and pre-position 8,000 dignity kits for women and girls of reproductive age, in particular, refugee and internally displaced populations.

“Australia is pleased to continue to work with UNFPA to ensure the reproductive health needs of women and girls affected by conflict are being met, and work towards a world where women and girls can live free from violence”, said Dr Joanne Loundes, the Ambassador of Australia to Iraq.

Acknowledging the contribution, Dr Oluremi Sogunro, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, said: “Australia has been a consistent and reliable partner for UNFPA’s work in Iraq. Australia has given UNFPA women and girls in Iraq, through UNFPA, to a total of AUD 16.8 million since October 2014. We couldn’t be more grateful for this trust in our work. With this new commitment, Iraq is a step closer to ensuring no woman or girl is left behind in Iraq”.
Related Stories
Read
social

Iraqi president calls for creating job opportunities for youth 15 June 2020 06:55 PM

kuw

Salih, Kuwaiti FM discuss outcomes of conference for reconstruction in Iraq 15 June 2020 06:49 PM

puk

Iraqi president, PUK chief discuss coronavirus efforts 15 June 2020 06:44 PM

1

Syrian Kurdish Forces Recapture 3 IS Women after Escaping from Camp al-Hol 15 June 2020 02:58 PM

1

Iraq Condemns Turkish Airstrikes against PKK in Kurdistan Region 15 June 2020 02:56 PM

1

SDF Fighter Abducted in Deir ez-Zor 15 June 2020 02:52 PM

1

Kurdistan President, UK Envoy Discuss IS Resurgence, COVID-19 15 June 2020 02:49 PM

download

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq 15 June 2020 02:22 AM

Comments