Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:52 PM

SDF Fighter Abducted in Deir ez-Zor

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday abducted a fighter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria's eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.


The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cited "reliable sources" as saying that four masked men kidnapped the SDF fighter in the presence of tens of locals in Al-Shuhayl town.

 

According to SOHR, the gunmen threatened to kill the captive, since they said to the locals who witnessed the incident “you will see him dead after one hour”."

 

It was not immediately clear if the armed men were members of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group which has continued to carry out terrorist activities in the SDF-held areas.

