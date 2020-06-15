Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:49 PM

Kurdistan President, UK Envoy Discuss IS Resurgence, COVID-19

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday received UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey in Erbil where they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and Islamic State’s (IS) resurgence.

Among other topics, the pair shed light on the coronavirus outbreak in the region and its influence on the country's economy, a statement by Barzani's office said.

They also exchanged views on the threat of the jihadist group of Islamic State (IS) in Iraq, stressing on the importance of continued support by the US-led coalition to the Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi forces against the IS.

The formation of a new government in Baghdad, the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as efforts to resolve the remaining disputes between the two sides were also discussed during the meeting, the press release concluded.
