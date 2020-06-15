Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Monday، 15 June 2020 02:48 PM

Earthquake Rattles Eastern Turkey, Kills One

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Sunday rattled Turkey's eastern province of Bingol, leaving one person killed.

The epicenter of the quake was in Karliova district of Bingol province. It occurred at 5:24 p.m, resulting in damages to dozens of houses and buildings, Reuters cited a statement by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

While it killed a person, the statement noted, at least nine others were injured as well.

Moreover, Bingol governor’s office explained in a Twitter statement that two security guards at a Turkish military installation in the region were wounded when an observation tower collapsed, adding that one of them later lost his life.
