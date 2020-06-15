Earthquake Rattles Eastern Turkey, Kills One

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Sunday rattled Turkey's eastern province of Bingol, leaving one person killed.



The epicenter of the quake was in Karliova district of Bingol province. It occurred at 5:24 p.m, resulting in damages to dozens of houses and buildings, Reuters cited a statement by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).



While it killed a person, the statement noted, at least nine others were injured as well.



Moreover, Bingol governor’s office explained in a Twitter statement that two security guards at a Turkish military installation in the region were wounded when an observation tower collapsed, adding that one of them later lost his life.