Iran threatens 'appropriate response' if IAEA adopts 'unconstructive decision'

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday said any "unconstructive decision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will receive an "appropriate response" from Iran.



The Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog's governing body will hold a virtual meeting on Monday morning and Iran is likely to be the focus of the meeting. A resolution against Iran – if the IAEA governing body decides to take such a step – would be the first in Iran's case since 2012.



Speaking to reporters, Seyed Abbas Mousavi also said the "current attitude" of the IAEA is not acceptable to Iran and alleged the U.N. Secretary General Antonio Gutteres of being influenced by "certain countries".



Referring to the IAEA's most recent report Mousavi accused the U.N. nuclear watchdog of "opening a closed dossier" on the basis of the information that Israel claims to have acquired through its spies.

"Iran has until now cooperated with the IAEA at a high level. The IAEA must appreciate this cooperation and not be influenced by certain regimes and countries and their unjustified allegations," the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

IAEA has expressed "serious concern" about Iran's nuclear activities and refusal to allow inspections of two sites where nuclear activities may have occurred as far back as two decades ago. The UN nuclear watchdog wants to verify that all activities at these sites were declared and all materials were accoutred for.



Iran has alleged that the IAEA queries were based on information fabricated by Israel, the United States and other western powers.



The United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018. Since then, Iran has in several steps abandoned the commitments it made under the deal in retaliation for the re-introduction of U.S. sanctions. The setbacks include surpassing the allowed stockpile of enriched uranium by eight times and increasing the level of enrichment in its nuclear facilities.