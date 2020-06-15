Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Breaking
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases 8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue Iraq sees highest one-day death toll from coronavirus Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 15 June 2020 12:30 PM

UN nuclear watchdog meets as Iran row brews

iaea
The UN nuclear watchdog’s governing body will meet on Monday as a row brews over Iran’s refusal to allow access to two sites where historic nuclear activity may have occurred.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed “serious concern” in a report earlier this month that Iran has been blocking inspections at the sites.
The Board of Governors, one of the agency’s policy-making bodies, is expected to discuss the report during its meeting. If they pass a resolution critical of Iran, it would be the first of its kind since 2012.
Even though the two sites are not thought to be key to Iran’s current activities, the agency says it needs to know if past activities going back almost two decades have been properly declared and all materials accounted for.
The report detailed efforts made by the agency’s officials to get access to the locations.
Iran told the agency the report was a source of “deep regret and disappointment” and hinted the queries were based on “fabricated information” from “intelligence services.”
Israel has previously claimed its intelligence services unearthed information on an alleged previous nuclear weapons program in Iran.
Western states have voiced concern over Iran’s denial of access to the sites, with the United States being particularly vocal.
The latest row over access comes as a landmark deal between Iran and world powers in 2015 continues to unravel.
Under the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran committed to curtailing its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief and other benefits.
But the country has slowly abandoned its commitments in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s decision two years ago to renounce the deal and reimpose swingeing sanctions.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is now almost eight times the limit fixed in the accord, according to an IAEA assessment published earlier this month.
However, the level of enrichment is still far below what would be needed for a nuclear weapon.
The IAEA says it continues to have access to all the facilities needed to monitor Iran’s current nuclear activity.
The latest tension will further complicate efforts by the deal’s EU signatories — the so-called E3 of France, Germany and Britain — to keep the deal from collapsing.
Trump has called for the E3 to follow his lead and leave the deal.
Last month, the US said it was ending sanctions waivers for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord — a move likely to have most impact on Russian firms working on Iran’s nuclear program.
The American move brought condemnation from the E3 and was branded “unlawful” by Tehran.
Iran is also concerned that the US is pushing for an extension to an international arms embargo against Tehran which is set to be progressively eased from October.
Last week Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged other UN Security Council members, especially veto-wielding China and Russia, to stand against the American “conspiracy.”
Related Stories
Read
mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack against Saudi Arabia 15 June 2020 08:24 PM

houthis12

Yemeni Army say it launched attack against Houthis in Nihm 15 June 2020 08:12 PM

def

Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone attack against Khamis Mushait 15 June 2020 08:08 PM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey says no issues with Russia on Libya after talks delayed 15 June 2020 02:55 PM

1

Earthquake Rattles Eastern Turkey, Kills One 15 June 2020 02:48 PM

coronavirus iran

Daily deaths of coronavirus exceed 100 mark for first time in two months 15 June 2020 12:51 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran threatens 'appropriate response' if IAEA adopts 'unconstructive decision' 15 June 2020 12:42 PM

Mahan Air

US-indicted dealmaker for Venezuela's Maduro detained on way to Iran 14 June 2020 01:58 PM

Comments