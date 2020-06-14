Iraq confirms 1,259 new coronavirus cases

The ministry of health in Iraq on Sunday reported 1,259 new coronavirus cases, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,209.



“58 more new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 608,” the ministry added.



“Up to 8,121 cases have recovered so far after reporting the recovery of 606 new patients,” the ministry concluded.



The ministry also noted that the number of coronavirus tests, undergone in the country, have reached 349,625.



Curfew in Iraq:



The Iraqi authorities decided on Sunday to impose full curfew across the country in the coming Eid al-Fitr to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



In a statement, Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety said the curfew during the holy month of Ramadan will be partial from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am (Baghdad Local Time) and it will be complete in the days of the feast.



The committee, headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, urged the media outlets to increase the Iraqis’ awareness about the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.



