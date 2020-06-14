Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 15 June 2020
Sunday، 14 June 2020 07:35 PM

8 people killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Diyala

eight Iraqi people were killed and six others injured in an attack by ISIS militants in eastern province of Diyala.

According to police, the incident occurred when militants attacked a village near the town of Khanaqin resulting in the killing of two policemen and six villagers.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.


Comments