Egypt, Ethiopia ask Sudan to make new draft agreement on GERD

Egypt and Ethiopia have agreed to resume the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Monday and asked Sudan to prepare a new draft agreement on GERD, Saudi Al-Arabiya reported.

The ministers of irrigation from the three countries have been holding talks over the past few days to reach an agreement on the filling and operation of the controversial dam.

Egypt has always expressed concerns over its share in Nile Water. However, Ethiopia insists to continue in the project, in accordance with its national interest.