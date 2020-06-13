KRG reports nearly 210 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reported on Saturday nearly 210 new coronavirus infections and six deaths across the region over the past day.



At least 130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sulaimaniya province since yesterday, the health ministry said in a statement.



Moreover, 56 other cases in capital Erbil and 23 in Duhok province were also recorded, the ministry added.



Out of 2,101 infections confirmed since early March, at least 42 patients have lost their lives and 632 others recovered with 1,427 active cases.