Sunday, 14 June 2020
Saturday، 13 June 2020 10:18 PM

Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue

Pro-Iranian groups in Iraq has fired dozens of rockets bases and area where US forces are located in the last year, killing four Coalition personnel, including one contractor.

Reports on Saturday evening said a rocket had landed near Camp Taji, a large base in Iraq that has housed US-led Coalition personnel. It was unclear if it was only one rocket or where it landed, but it comes in the context of US-Iraq strategic dialogue and tensions between the US and Iran.

The reported rocket attack also comes on the six-year anniversary of the fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Ali Sistani which helped create the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) to fight ISIS. ISIS had taken Mosul and Iraq cities in 2014 and appeared poised to attack Baghdad.

Sistani urged Iraqis to rally and more than 100,000 signed up to fight. Many joined Shi’ite paramilitaries, some close to Iran. Iran sent advisors to help in the battle. Later the US helped create an 82-member Coalition to fight ISIS.






