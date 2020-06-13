Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Saturday، 13 June 2020 01:23 AM

Kurdistan to Use Dormitories to Quarantine Coronavirus Patients: Minister

 As the new coronavirus cases increase rapidly in the Kurdistan Region, the government has decided to use dormitories to quarantine those infected with the virus, said Health Minister Saman Barzanji.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had previously warned of a deterioration if people refuse to abide by the health guidelines. It has so far confirmed 1,892 cases with 36 deaths.

According to the latest updates, 1,297 active cases are remaining in hospitals now.

Minister Barzanji revealed that only the cases in difficult conditions would be kept at hospitals, and those with no symptoms or stable conditions, who make the majority of the active cases, would be put in quarantine in university dormitories.
