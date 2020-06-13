COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Spike to 17,770

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iraq has now spiked to 17,770, the health ministry reported on Friday.



At least 1,095 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus across Iraq in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.



The majority of the cases were recorded in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad and Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province.



It also noted that 39 other patients lost their lives over the past day in Iraq, bringing the death toll to 496.



According to the latest updates by the ministry, 6,868 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iraq, including those in the Kurdistan Region.