Saturday, 13 June 2020
Saturday، 13 June 2020 01:15 AM

Kurdistan Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kurdistan Region has now passed 2,000, a statement by the health ministry confirmed on Friday night.

At least 112 people were found infected with coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region on Friday evening, including 78 cases in Sulaimaniya, 14 in Duhok provinces, and 20 others in the capital Erbil.

The ministry earlier the day announced three new deaths in Sulaimaniya province.

With the new reports, the total number of infections reached 2,005 with 38 deaths and 600 recoveries, according to the latest updates by the ministry.
