Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 12 June 2020 06:12 PM

Iraqi PM vows to restore deductions to pensioners ’salaries

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, confirmed Thursday, that the deductions that took place in the salaries of retirees will be repeated in the coming days.

 Al-Kadhmi said in a press conference, attended by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "deductions from the salaries of retirees will be returned within the coming days," noting that "73 percent of the retirees received full salaries."


 He added: "We suffer from poor planning and we do not have an economy, and whoever says otherwise is a liar," stressing that "the goal of his government is to reach fair elections and protect the economy from collapse, as well as preserve the prestige of the state."

Related Stories
Read
1

Kurdistan to Use Dormitories to Quarantine Coronavirus Patients: Minister 13 June 2020 01:23 AM

1

COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Spike to 17,770 13 June 2020 01:21 AM

1

Peshmerga, Coalition Forces Kill 15 IS Militants 13 June 2020 01:17 AM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000 13 June 2020 01:15 AM

diwan

Salih receives head of Sunni Endowment Diwan 12 June 2020 06:08 PM

11262020_231162020_oil

Iraqi president, oil minister discuss coping with oil markets 12 June 2020 06:05 PM

11262020_01262020_12

Iraqi president urges backing literary and artistic works 12 June 2020 06:02 PM

fuad

Iraqi FM urges EU ambassadors to unite global efforts against coronavirus 12 June 2020 06:00 PM

Comments