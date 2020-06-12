Iraqi PM vows to restore deductions to pensioners ’salaries

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, confirmed Thursday, that the deductions that took place in the salaries of retirees will be repeated in the coming days.

Al-Kadhmi said in a press conference, attended by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "deductions from the salaries of retirees will be returned within the coming days," noting that "73 percent of the retirees received full salaries."



He added: "We suffer from poor planning and we do not have an economy, and whoever says otherwise is a liar," stressing that "the goal of his government is to reach fair elections and protect the economy from collapse, as well as preserve the prestige of the state."