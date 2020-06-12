Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 12 June 2020 06:08 PM

Salih receives head of Sunni Endowment Diwan

diwan

Into the Baghdad Palace today, President Barham Salih met with the Head of the Sunni Endowment Diwan, Saad Kambash.


The President underlined the importance of promoting values of tolerance and cohesion among the Iraqi people as well as addressing extremism and radicalization, with a view to creating a generation that is aware, conscious of its duties and capable of bearing responsibility.


Therefore, he pointed out the important role being played by the religious leaders to protect the national cohesion and the peaceful coexistence among the components of Iraqi society as well as their contribution to spreading awareness among citizens at the current stage in which the country faces the spread of COVID-19.


The Head of the Sunni Endowment, in turn, commended President Salih's efforts to strengthen national unity among all Iraqi communities in different spectrum to bring about security, stability and prosperity in Iraq.

Related Stories
Read
1

Kurdistan to Use Dormitories to Quarantine Coronavirus Patients: Minister 13 June 2020 01:23 AM

1

COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Spike to 17,770 13 June 2020 01:21 AM

1

Peshmerga, Coalition Forces Kill 15 IS Militants 13 June 2020 01:17 AM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000 13 June 2020 01:15 AM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM vows to restore deductions to pensioners ’salaries 12 June 2020 06:12 PM

11262020_231162020_oil

Iraqi president, oil minister discuss coping with oil markets 12 June 2020 06:05 PM

11262020_01262020_12

Iraqi president urges backing literary and artistic works 12 June 2020 06:02 PM

fuad

Iraqi FM urges EU ambassadors to unite global efforts against coronavirus 12 June 2020 06:00 PM

Comments