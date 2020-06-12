Salih receives head of Sunni Endowment Diwan

Into the Baghdad Palace today, President Barham Salih met with the Head of the Sunni Endowment Diwan, Saad Kambash.



The President underlined the importance of promoting values of tolerance and cohesion among the Iraqi people as well as addressing extremism and radicalization, with a view to creating a generation that is aware, conscious of its duties and capable of bearing responsibility.



Therefore, he pointed out the important role being played by the religious leaders to protect the national cohesion and the peaceful coexistence among the components of Iraqi society as well as their contribution to spreading awareness among citizens at the current stage in which the country faces the spread of COVID-19.



The Head of the Sunni Endowment, in turn, commended President Salih's efforts to strengthen national unity among all Iraqi communities in different spectrum to bring about security, stability and prosperity in Iraq.