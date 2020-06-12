Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Friday، 12 June 2020 06:05 PM

Iraqi president, oil minister discuss coping with oil markets

Iraq's President Barham Salih met on Friday at the Baghdad Palace with the Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail.


The President stressed the importance of working on developing the oil sector as well as keeping up with global oil markets. It is, therefore, essential to maintain prescribed levels of oil production; as it is necessary to overcome all the obstacles, particularly under current circumstances and the coronavirus crisis, he highlighted.


Salih underscored the importance of scaling up efforts for the best possible investment to the associated gas. Policy on oil marketing adopted by the Ministry of Oil to boost the economic reality in Iraq needs to be improved, he stated.

