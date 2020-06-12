Iraqi president urges backing literary and artistic works

Meeting with Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, today at the Baghdad Palace, Iraq's President Barham Salih emphasized that cultural landmarks and heritage sites of Iraq is a true historical record of the prominent place of the country among the ancient civilizations.



Furthermore, there is a need for supporting literary and artistic works which would bring Iraq back to play its usual role in enriching the cultural movement at both Arab and international levels, he said.



The Minister of Cultural, in turn, explained the Ministry's future plans which aim to improve the archaeology and heritage sites as well as its efforts toward giving attention to literary and artistic movement in a way that realizes the development and advancement.