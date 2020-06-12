Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Breaking
Iraq, US launch strategic talks on economy, bilateral relations Hook says US holds onto arms embargo on Iran Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss Iran's proxy 'Hezbollah' malign activities in Europe KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya US Air Force C-130 crash lands in Iraq Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence mosques, churches in England to partially reopen from June 15 OPEC+ set to approve July oil production cuts Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 12 June 2020 06:02 PM

Iraqi president urges backing literary and artistic works

11262020_01262020_12

Meeting with Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, today at the Baghdad Palace, Iraq's President Barham Salih emphasized that cultural landmarks and heritage sites of Iraq is a true historical record of the prominent place of the country among the ancient civilizations.


Furthermore, there is a need for supporting literary and artistic works which would bring Iraq back to play its usual role in enriching the cultural movement at both Arab and international levels, he said.


The Minister of Cultural, in turn, explained the Ministry's future plans which aim to improve the archaeology and heritage sites as well as its efforts toward giving attention to literary and artistic movement in a way that realizes the development and advancement.

Related Stories
Read
1

Kurdistan to Use Dormitories to Quarantine Coronavirus Patients: Minister 13 June 2020 01:23 AM

1

COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Spike to 17,770 13 June 2020 01:21 AM

1

Peshmerga, Coalition Forces Kill 15 IS Militants 13 June 2020 01:17 AM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000 13 June 2020 01:15 AM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM vows to restore deductions to pensioners ’salaries 12 June 2020 06:12 PM

diwan

Salih receives head of Sunni Endowment Diwan 12 June 2020 06:08 PM

11262020_231162020_oil

Iraqi president, oil minister discuss coping with oil markets 12 June 2020 06:05 PM

fuad

Iraqi FM urges EU ambassadors to unite global efforts against coronavirus 12 June 2020 06:00 PM

Comments