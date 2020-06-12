Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Friday، 12 June 2020 06:00 PM

Iraqi FM urges EU ambassadors to unite global efforts against coronavirus

fuad

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein on Thursday called on the European Union ambassadors to unite international efforts to address the consequences of the Corona virus.


 The Information Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The minister expressed the government's eagerness to establish balanced relations with the world in a manner that guarantees the interests of Iraq, preserving its sovereignty, and enhancing cooperation through the conclusion of agreements, bilateral memoranda of understanding, and launching strategic dialogues, in addition to activating the joint committees, calling on the European Union countries to work and invest in the Iraqi market because of the fertile environment it represents, it also stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to avoid the negative repercussions of the new Corona virus outbreak through contributing to supporting health institutions with technology, modern devices and supplies  Medical facilities that contribute to the detection of a pandemic and the treatment of those affected. "

